Unison Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore, up 35.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.76 crore in December 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 1238.69% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Unison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 23.50 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -33.33% over the last 12 months.