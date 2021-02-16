Unison Metals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.71 crore, up 23.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.71 crore in December 2020 up 23.9% from Rs. 19.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 up 497.69% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2020 up 131.9% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

Unison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2019.

Unison Metals shares closed at 48.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)