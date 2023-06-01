Unison Metals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.67 crore, up 44.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.67 crore in March 2023 up 44.8% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 226.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2023 up 157.24% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.

Unison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

Unison Metals shares closed at 20.50 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and -34.29% over the last 12 months.