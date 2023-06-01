Unison Metals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.67 crore, up 44.8% Y-o-Y

English
    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.67 crore in March 2023 up 44.8% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 226.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2023 up 157.24% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.

    Unison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

    Unison Metals shares closed at 20.50 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and -34.29% over the last 12 months.

    Unison Metals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.6766.5650.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.6766.5650.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.5947.3939.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.001.750.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.93-4.21-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.641.711.43
    Depreciation0.840.780.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8313.707.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.845.451.80
    Other Income0.770.320.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.625.772.33
    Interest1.531.511.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.084.261.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.084.261.07
    Tax1.391.11-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.693.151.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.693.151.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.733.151.14
    Equity Share Capital16.0216.0216.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.331.970.71
    Diluted EPS2.331.970.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.331.970.71
    Diluted EPS2.331.970.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am