Unison Metals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.19 crore, down 15.34% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.19 crore in March 2022 down 15.34% from Rs. 59.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022 down 69.62% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 60.33% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2021.

Unison Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.74 in March 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 29.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Unison Metals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.19 37.51 59.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.19 37.51 59.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.57 29.04 36.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 0.62 2.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.52 -2.60 -1.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.43 1.56 2.88
Depreciation 0.57 0.95 0.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.02 8.30 11.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.80 -0.35 6.20
Other Income 0.53 0.28 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.33 -0.07 6.38
Interest 1.26 1.21 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.07 -1.28 4.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.07 -1.28 4.97
Tax -0.07 -0.07 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.14 -1.21 3.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.14 -1.21 3.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.14 -1.21 3.76
Equity Share Capital 16.02 16.02 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 -0.76 11.74
Diluted EPS 0.71 -0.76 11.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 -0.76 11.74
Diluted EPS 0.71 -0.76 11.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:30 pm
