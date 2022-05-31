Unison Metals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.19 crore, down 15.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.19 crore in March 2022 down 15.34% from Rs. 59.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022 down 69.62% from Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 60.33% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2021.

Unison Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.74 in March 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 29.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)