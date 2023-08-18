Unison Metals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore in June 2023 up 16.83% from Rs. 46.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 up 23.23% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 up 73.93% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.

Unison Metals shares closed at 22.64 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.67% over the last 12 months.