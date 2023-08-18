English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unison Metals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore, up 16.83% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore in June 2023 up 16.83% from Rs. 46.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 up 23.23% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 up 73.93% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.

    Unison Metals shares closed at 22.64 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.67% over the last 12 months.

    Unison Metals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.8872.6746.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.8872.6746.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.1547.5936.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.241.001.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.643.930.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.641.32
    Depreciation0.880.840.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.12----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.7911.8310.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.055.84-3.85
    Other Income0.440.770.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.616.62-3.55
    Interest2.051.531.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.665.08-4.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.665.08-4.76
    Tax-0.921.39-1.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.743.69-3.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.743.69-3.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.04--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.743.73-3.57
    Equity Share Capital16.0216.0216.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.712.33-2.23
    Diluted EPS-1.712.33-2.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.712.33-2.23
    Diluted EPS-1.712.33-2.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Unison Metals
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!