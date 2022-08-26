Unison Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore, up 52.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore in June 2022 up 52.31% from Rs. 30.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2022 down 1271.45% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 195.24% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 22.95 on August 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.01% returns over the last 6 months and 33.51% over the last 12 months.