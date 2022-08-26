Unison Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore, up 52.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore in June 2022 up 52.31% from Rs. 30.84 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2022 down 1271.45% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 195.24% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021.
Unison Metals shares closed at 22.95 on August 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.01% returns over the last 6 months and 33.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Unison Metals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.97
|50.19
|30.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.97
|50.19
|30.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.78
|39.57
|17.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.05
|0.32
|0.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|-0.52
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.43
|1.68
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.57
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.39
|7.02
|8.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.85
|1.80
|1.78
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.53
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.55
|2.33
|2.00
|Interest
|1.20
|1.26
|1.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.76
|1.07
|0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.76
|1.07
|0.72
|Tax
|-1.19
|-0.07
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.57
|1.14
|0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.57
|1.14
|0.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.57
|1.14
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|16.02
|16.02
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|0.71
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|0.71
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|0.71
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|0.71
|0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited