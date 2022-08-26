 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unison Metals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore, up 52.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 26, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore in June 2022 up 52.31% from Rs. 30.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2022 down 1271.45% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 195.24% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 22.95 on August 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.01% returns over the last 6 months and 33.51% over the last 12 months.

Unison Metals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.97 50.19 30.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.97 50.19 30.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.78 39.57 17.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 0.32 0.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.53 -0.52 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.32 1.43 1.68
Depreciation 0.75 0.57 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.39 7.02 8.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.85 1.80 1.78
Other Income 0.29 0.53 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.55 2.33 2.00
Interest 1.20 1.26 1.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.76 1.07 0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.76 1.07 0.72
Tax -1.19 -0.07 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.57 1.14 0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.57 1.14 0.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.57 1.14 0.30
Equity Share Capital 16.02 16.02 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.23 0.71 0.95
Diluted EPS -2.23 0.71 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.23 0.71 0.95
Diluted EPS -2.23 0.71 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:11 pm
