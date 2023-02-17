 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unison Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore, up 77.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Unison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore in December 2022 up 77.43% from Rs. 37.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 359.65% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 644.32% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

Unison Metals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.56 50.72 37.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.56 50.72 37.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.39 34.75 29.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.75 3.77 0.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.21 0.31 -2.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.71 1.47 1.56
Depreciation 0.78 0.78 0.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.70 10.67 8.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.45 -1.03 -0.35
Other Income 0.32 0.28 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.77 -0.75 -0.07
Interest 1.51 1.43 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.26 -2.18 -1.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.26 -2.18 -1.28
Tax 1.11 -0.55 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.15 -1.62 -1.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.15 -1.62 -1.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.15 -1.62 -1.21
Equity Share Capital 16.02 16.02 16.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 -1.01 -0.76
Diluted EPS 1.97 -1.01 -0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 -1.01 -0.76
Diluted EPS 1.97 -1.01 -0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
