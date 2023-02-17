Unison Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore, up 77.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore in December 2022 up 77.43% from Rs. 37.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 359.65% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 644.32% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.