Unison Metals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore, up 77.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.56 crore in December 2022 up 77.43% from Rs. 37.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 359.65% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 644.32% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

Unison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2021.

Unison Metals shares closed at 24.65 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -30.37% over the last 12 months.