Uniroyal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 21.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 413.75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 86.46% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

Uniroyal shares closed at 18.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.22% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.