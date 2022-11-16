 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniroyal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 21.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 413.75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 86.46% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

Uniroyal shares closed at 18.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.22% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.

Uniroyal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.74 5.21 4.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.74 5.21 4.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.88 1.21 1.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.02 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.05 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.45 1.45 1.37
Depreciation 0.49 0.49 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.29 1.96 1.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 0.14 0.45
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 0.15 0.46
Interest 0.19 0.20 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.55 -0.05 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.01
P/L Before Tax -0.55 -0.05 0.20
Tax 0.06 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.61 -0.05 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.61 -0.05 0.20
Equity Share Capital 8.27 8.27 8.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 -0.01 0.27
Diluted EPS -0.78 -0.01 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 -0.01 0.27
Diluted EPS -0.78 -0.01 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

