Uniroyal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 21.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 413.75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 86.46% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.
Uniroyal shares closed at 18.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.22% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Uniroyal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.74
|5.21
|4.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.74
|5.21
|4.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.88
|1.21
|1.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.45
|1.37
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.49
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|1.96
|1.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.14
|0.45
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.15
|0.46
|Interest
|0.19
|0.20
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.05
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-0.05
|0.20
|Tax
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-0.05
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-0.05
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.01
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.01
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.01
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.01
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited