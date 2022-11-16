English
    Uniroyal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 21.95% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 413.75% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 86.46% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

    Uniroyal shares closed at 18.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.22% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.745.214.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.745.214.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.881.211.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.020.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.05-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.451.37
    Depreciation0.490.490.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.291.961.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.370.140.45
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.360.150.46
    Interest0.190.200.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.55-0.050.20
    Exceptional Items-----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-0.55-0.050.20
    Tax0.06----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.61-0.050.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.61-0.050.20
    Equity Share Capital8.278.278.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-0.010.27
    Diluted EPS-0.78-0.010.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-0.010.27
    Diluted EPS-0.78-0.010.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
