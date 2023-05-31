Uniroyal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in March 2023 down 43.3% from Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 145.48% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 93.96% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.
Uniroyal shares closed at 13.14 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.
|Uniroyal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.61
|3.49
|6.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.61
|3.49
|6.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.86
|0.75
|1.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.02
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|1.39
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.49
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.11
|1.17
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.32
|0.99
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.31
|0.99
|Interest
|0.21
|0.20
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-0.52
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|-0.52
|0.71
|Tax
|-0.36
|--
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-0.52
|0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-0.52
|0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.58
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.58
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.58
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.58
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited