    Uniroyal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in March 2023 down 43.3% from Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 145.48% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 93.96% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

    Uniroyal shares closed at 13.14 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.613.496.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.613.496.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.860.751.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.020.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.13-0.02-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.681.391.73
    Depreciation0.500.490.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.111.171.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.320.99
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.310.99
    Interest0.210.200.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.62-0.520.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.62-0.520.71
    Tax-0.36--0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-0.520.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-0.520.57
    Equity Share Capital8.278.278.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.580.69
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.580.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.580.69
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.580.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am