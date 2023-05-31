Uniroyal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in March 2023 down 43.3% from Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 145.48% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 93.96% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

Uniroyal shares closed at 13.14 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.