Uniroyal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, up 24.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore in March 2022 up 24.61% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 up 187.16% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 up 71.26% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

Uniroyal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

Uniroyal shares closed at 15.40 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)