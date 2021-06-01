Uniroyal Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, down 22.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in March 2021 down 22.57% from Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021 up 136.11% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021 up 141.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020.

Uniroyal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2020.

Uniroyal shares closed at 5.86 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.97% returns over the last 6 months