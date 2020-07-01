Uniroyal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in March 2020 down 16.08% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 70.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 73.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019.

Uniroyal shares closed at 7.19 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -25.88% over the last 12 months.