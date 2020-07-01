Uniroyal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 16.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in March 2020 down 16.08% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 70.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 73.33% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019.
Uniroyal shares closed at 7.19 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -25.88% over the last 12 months.
|Uniroyal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.60
|8.32
|7.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.60
|8.32
|7.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.25
|1.70
|1.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.30
|0.30
|0.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.68
|1.94
|2.19
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.66
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.99
|2.68
|2.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|1.06
|0.64
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|1.09
|0.68
|Interest
|0.41
|0.43
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.67
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|0.67
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.10
|--
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.67
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.67
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.81
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.81
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.81
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.81
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am