Uniroyal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore in June 2023 down 24.54% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 884.38% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 70.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

Uniroyal shares closed at 14.31 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.