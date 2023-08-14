English
    Uniroyal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore in June 2023 down 24.54% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 884.38% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 70.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

    Uniroyal shares closed at 14.31 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.933.615.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.933.615.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.740.861.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.13-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.421.681.45
    Depreciation0.480.500.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.481.111.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.420.14
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.410.15
    Interest0.230.210.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.52-0.62-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.52-0.62-0.05
    Tax0.00-0.36--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-0.26-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-0.26-0.05
    Equity Share Capital8.278.278.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.39-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.39-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.39-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.39-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

