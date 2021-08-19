Uniroyal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, up 303.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in June 2021 up 303.65% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021 up 123.89% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021 up 311.32% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2020.

Uniroyal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2020.

Uniroyal shares closed at 12.40 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 128.78% returns over the last 6 months and 55.58% over the last 12 months.