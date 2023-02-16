 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniroyal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, down 33.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in December 2022 down 33.46% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 259.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 82.52% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Uniroyal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.49 3.74 5.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.49 3.74 5.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.75 0.88 1.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.01 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 -0.01 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.39 1.45 1.30
Depreciation 0.49 0.49 0.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.17 1.29 1.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.37 0.52
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.36 0.54
Interest 0.20 0.19 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.52 -0.55 0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.52 -0.55 0.32
Tax -- 0.06 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.52 -0.61 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.52 -0.61 0.32
Equity Share Capital 8.27 8.27 8.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.78 0.38
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.78 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 -0.78 0.38
Diluted EPS -0.58 -0.78 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited