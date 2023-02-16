English
    Uniroyal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, down 33.46% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in December 2022 down 33.46% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 259.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 82.52% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

    Uniroyal shares closed at 14.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.17% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.493.745.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.493.745.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.750.881.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.010.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-0.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.451.30
    Depreciation0.490.490.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.171.291.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.370.52
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.360.54
    Interest0.200.190.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.52-0.550.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.52-0.550.32
    Tax--0.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-0.610.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-0.610.32
    Equity Share Capital8.278.278.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.780.38
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.780.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.780.38
    Diluted EPS-0.58-0.780.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023