Uniroyal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, down 33.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in December 2022 down 33.46% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 259.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 82.52% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Uniroyal shares closed at 14.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.17% over the last 12 months.