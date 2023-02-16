Uniroyal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, down 33.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in December 2022 down 33.46% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 259.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 82.52% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
Uniroyal shares closed at 14.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -12.17% over the last 12 months.
|Uniroyal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.49
|3.74
|5.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.49
|3.74
|5.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.75
|0.88
|1.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.39
|1.45
|1.30
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|1.29
|1.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.37
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.36
|0.54
|Interest
|0.20
|0.19
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.55
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|-0.55
|0.32
|Tax
|--
|0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-0.61
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-0.61
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.78
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.78
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.78
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-0.78
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited