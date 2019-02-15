Uniroyal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.58 crore in December 2018 up 6.09% from Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 23.15% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2018 up 10.2% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2017.

Uniroyal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2017.

Uniroyal shares closed at 10.75 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given 19.71% returns over the last 6 months and 1.90% over the last 12 months.