Uniroyal Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in September 2022 down 36.04% from Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 454.35% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 17.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.62% returns over the last 6 months and 32.03% over the last 12 months.

Uniroyal Marine Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.39 6.56 8.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.39 6.56 8.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.99 3.64 2.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 0.57 2.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.76 0.61 0.70
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.56 1.59 1.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.00 0.25
Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.02 0.27
Interest 0.43 0.24 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.25 -0.22 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.25 -0.22 0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 -0.22 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 -0.22 0.07
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.34 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.34 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.34 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.34 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 10, 2022 10:38 am
