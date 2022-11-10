Uniroyal Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in September 2022 down 36.04% from Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 454.35% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 17.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.62% returns over the last 6 months and 32.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.39
|6.56
|8.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.39
|6.56
|8.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.99
|3.64
|2.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|0.57
|2.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.61
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.56
|1.59
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.00
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.02
|0.27
|Interest
|0.43
|0.24
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.22
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.22
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.22
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.22
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|6.48
|6.48
|6.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.34
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.34
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.34
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.34
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited