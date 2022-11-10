Uniroyal Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in September 2022 down 36.04% from Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 454.35% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 17.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.62% returns over the last 6 months and 32.03% over the last 12 months.