    Uniroyal Marine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in September 2022 down 36.04% from Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 454.35% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 21.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

    Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 17.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.62% returns over the last 6 months and 32.03% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Marine Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.396.568.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.396.568.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.993.642.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.190.572.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.610.70
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.561.591.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.000.25
    Other Income0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.020.27
    Interest0.430.240.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.25-0.220.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.25-0.220.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.220.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.220.07
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.340.11
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.340.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.340.11
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.340.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

