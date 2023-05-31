English
    Uniroyal Marine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore, up 76.38% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore in March 2023 up 76.38% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 664.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 34.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 12.87 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 3.62% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Marine Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.808.034.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.808.034.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.917.951.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.69-3.040.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.680.71
    Depreciation0.140.130.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.281.961.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.350.31
    Other Income0.030.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.360.34
    Interest0.330.250.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.110.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.110.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.110.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.110.03
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.020.50
    Diluted EPS-0.260.020.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.020.50
    Diluted EPS-0.260.020.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm