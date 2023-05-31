Uniroyal Marine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore, up 76.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore in March 2023 up 76.38% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 664.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 34.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.
Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 12.87 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 3.62% over the last 12 months.
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.80
|8.03
|4.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.80
|8.03
|4.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.91
|7.95
|1.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.69
|-3.04
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.68
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.28
|1.96
|1.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.35
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.36
|0.34
|Interest
|0.33
|0.25
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.11
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.11
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.11
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.11
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|6.48
|6.48
|6.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.02
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.02
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.02
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.02
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited