Uniroyal Marine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore, up 76.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore in March 2023 up 76.38% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 664.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 34.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 12.87 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 3.62% over the last 12 months.