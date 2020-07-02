Uniroyal Marine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.89 crore, up 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.89 crore in March 2020 up 8.65% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 175.07% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 up 25.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019.

Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 10.39 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)