Uniroyal Marine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.89 crore, up 8.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.89 crore in March 2020 up 8.65% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 175.07% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 up 25.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019.
Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 10.39 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)
|Uniroyal Marine Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.89
|12.71
|10.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.89
|12.71
|10.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.34
|9.67
|11.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.18
|-0.22
|-3.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.63
|0.75
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.50
|2.02
|1.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.48
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.48
|0.21
|Interest
|0.34
|0.41
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.08
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.08
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.08
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.08
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|6.48
|6.48
|6.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.12
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am