Uniroyal Marine Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore, down 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore in March 2019 down 9.67% from Rs. 11.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 up 19.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 down 39.66% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

Uniroyal Marine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2018.

Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 8.55 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)