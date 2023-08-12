English
    Uniroyal Marine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in June 2023 down 26.33% from Rs. 6.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 60.71% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 10.65 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Marine Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.838.806.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.838.806.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.562.913.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.472.690.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.660.61
    Depreciation0.140.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.072.281.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.130.00
    Other Income0.000.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.160.02
    Interest0.350.330.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.35-0.17-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.35-0.17-0.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.35-0.17-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.35-0.17-0.22
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.26-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.26-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.26-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.26-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:11 am

