Uniroyal Marine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in June 2023 down 26.33% from Rs. 6.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 60.71% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 10.65 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.