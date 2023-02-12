 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniroyal Marine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 20.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Uniroyal Marine Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.03 5.39 8.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.03 5.39 8.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.95 2.99 1.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.04 -0.19 3.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.76 0.61
Depreciation 0.13 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.96 1.56 2.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.14 0.39
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.18 0.48
Interest 0.25 0.43 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.11 -0.25 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.11 -0.25 0.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 -0.25 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 -0.25 0.08
Equity Share Capital 6.48 6.48 6.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -0.38 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.38 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -0.38 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.38 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited