Uniroyal Marine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 20.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.