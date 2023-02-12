English
    Uniroyal Marine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Marine Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 20.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    Uniroyal Marine Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.035.398.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.035.398.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.952.991.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.04-0.193.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.760.61
    Depreciation0.130.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.961.562.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.140.39
    Other Income0.010.030.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.180.48
    Interest0.250.430.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-0.250.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.11-0.250.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.11-0.250.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.11-0.250.08
    Equity Share Capital6.486.486.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-0.380.11
    Diluted EPS0.02-0.380.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.02-0.380.11
    Diluted EPS0.02-0.380.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited