Uniroyal Marine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore, down 34.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore in December 2020 down 34.9% from Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 79.26% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 down 24.19% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

Uniroyal Marine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2019.

Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 10.40 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)