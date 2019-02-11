Uniroyal Marine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.38 crore, up 26.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.38 crore in December 2018 up 26.88% from Rs. 11.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 29.64% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2018 up 21.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.

Uniroyal Marine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Uniroyal Marine shares closed at 6.15 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)