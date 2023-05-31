Uniroyal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore, down 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore in March 2023 down 3.53% from Rs. 29.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 107.67% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 57.35% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

Uniroyal shares closed at 13.14 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.