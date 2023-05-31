English
    Uniroyal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore, down 3.53% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore in March 2023 down 3.53% from Rs. 29.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 107.67% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 57.35% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

    Uniroyal shares closed at 13.14 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.5527.5329.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.5527.5329.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.860.751.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.1324.2423.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.12-0.64-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.711.411.75
    Depreciation0.530.520.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.291.212.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.031.46
    Other Income0.190.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.071.51
    Interest0.550.550.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.22-0.480.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.22-0.480.98
    Tax-0.17--0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.480.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.480.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.05-0.480.62
    Equity Share Capital8.278.278.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.530.75
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.530.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.530.75
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.530.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm