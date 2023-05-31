Uniroyal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore, down 3.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.55 crore in March 2023 down 3.53% from Rs. 29.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 107.67% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 57.35% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.
Uniroyal shares closed at 13.14 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.39% returns over the last 6 months and -22.71% over the last 12 months.
|Uniroyal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.55
|27.53
|29.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.55
|27.53
|29.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.86
|0.75
|1.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.13
|24.24
|23.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.12
|-0.64
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.71
|1.41
|1.75
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.52
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|1.21
|2.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.03
|1.46
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.07
|1.51
|Interest
|0.55
|0.55
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.48
|0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.48
|0.98
|Tax
|-0.17
|--
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.48
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.48
|0.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.05
|-0.48
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.53
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.53
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.53
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.53
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited