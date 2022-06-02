Uniroyal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.59 crore, up 12.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.59 crore in March 2022 up 12.99% from Rs. 26.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.

Uniroyal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Uniroyal shares closed at 17.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.96% returns over the last 6 months and 181.30% over the last 12 months.