Uniroyal Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in March 2020 up 1.68% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 102.52% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020 down 60.23% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2019.
Uniroyal shares closed at 7.19 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -25.88% over the last 12 months.
|Uniroyal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.08
|19.01
|18.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.08
|19.01
|18.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.25
|1.69
|1.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.95
|9.81
|10.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.52
|0.99
|1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.70
|1.96
|1.75
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.69
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.00
|2.72
|2.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|1.16
|1.44
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|1.23
|1.47
|Interest
|0.57
|0.63
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.60
|0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|0.60
|0.66
|Tax
|-0.16
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|0.60
|0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|0.60
|0.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.37
|0.60
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.74
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.74
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.74
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.74
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:13 am