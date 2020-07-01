Uniroyal Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in March 2020 up 1.68% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 102.52% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020 down 60.23% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2019.

Uniroyal shares closed at 7.19 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and -25.88% over the last 12 months.