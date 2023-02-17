Uniroyal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in December 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 161.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 66.09% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.
Uniroyal shares closed at 14.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.
|Uniroyal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.53
|27.89
|24.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.53
|27.89
|24.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.75
|0.88
|1.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.24
|23.90
|19.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.64
|-0.13
|-0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.41
|1.47
|1.32
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.52
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|1.32
|1.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.06
|1.19
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.03
|1.23
|Interest
|0.55
|0.54
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.57
|0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-0.57
|0.80
|Tax
|--
|0.10
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.67
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.67
|0.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.48
|-0.67
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|8.27
|8.27
|8.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.84
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.84
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.84
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.84
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited