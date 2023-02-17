 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniroyal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in December 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 161.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 66.09% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

Uniroyal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.53 27.89 24.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.53 27.89 24.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.75 0.88 1.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.24 23.90 19.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.64 -0.13 -0.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.41 1.47 1.32
Depreciation 0.52 0.52 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.21 1.32 1.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.06 1.19
Other Income 0.04 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.03 1.23
Interest 0.55 0.54 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 -0.57 0.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 -0.57 0.80
Tax -- 0.10 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 -0.67 0.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 -0.67 0.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.48 -0.67 0.77
Equity Share Capital 8.27 8.27 8.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.84 0.92
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.84 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -0.84 0.92
Diluted EPS -0.53 -0.84 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited