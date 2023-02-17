English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uniroyal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uniroyal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in December 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 161.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 66.09% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

    Uniroyal shares closed at 14.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.

    Uniroyal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.5327.8924.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.5327.8924.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.750.881.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.2423.9019.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.64-0.13-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.411.471.32
    Depreciation0.520.520.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.211.321.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.061.19
    Other Income0.040.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.031.23
    Interest0.550.540.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.48-0.570.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.48-0.570.80
    Tax--0.100.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.48-0.670.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.48-0.670.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.48-0.670.77
    Equity Share Capital8.278.278.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.840.92
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.840.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.840.92
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.840.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended #Uniroyal #Uniroyal Industries
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am