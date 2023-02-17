Uniroyal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.53 crore in December 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 161.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 66.09% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

Uniroyal shares closed at 14.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.