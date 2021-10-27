Unique Organics Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.80 crore, down 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.80 crore in September 2021 down 2.64% from Rs. 14.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021 down 72.14% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 down 62.39% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2020.

Unique Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2020.

Unique Organics shares closed at 15.35 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 20.20% over the last 12 months.