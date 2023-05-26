Unique Organics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unique Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 39.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 71.42% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 78.45% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022.
Unique Organics shares closed at 34.94 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.
|Unique Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.18
|51.97
|39.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.18
|51.97
|39.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.57
|1.20
|2.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.65
|35.75
|28.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.74
|1.48
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.41
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.50
|12.23
|12.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.78
|0.87
|-4.07
|Other Income
|0.99
|0.54
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|1.41
|-3.52
|Interest
|0.21
|0.16
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.00
|1.24
|-3.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.00
|1.24
|-3.76
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.35
|-0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|0.90
|-2.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|0.90
|-2.79
|Equity Share Capital
|5.95
|5.95
|5.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|1.51
|-4.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|1.51
|-4.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|1.51
|-4.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|1.51
|-4.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited