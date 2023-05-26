English
    Unique Organics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unique Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 39.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 71.42% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 78.45% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022.

    Unique Organics shares closed at 34.94 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.

    Unique Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.1851.9739.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.1851.9739.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.571.202.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.6535.7528.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.741.48-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.410.45
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5012.2312.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.780.87-4.07
    Other Income0.990.540.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.791.41-3.52
    Interest0.210.160.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.001.24-3.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.001.24-3.76
    Tax-0.200.35-0.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.800.90-2.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.800.90-2.79
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.341.51-4.69
    Diluted EPS-1.341.51-4.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.341.51-4.69
    Diluted EPS-1.341.51-4.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am