Unique Organics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore, up 6.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.18 crore in March 2023 up 6.38% from Rs. 39.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 71.42% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 78.45% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022.

Unique Organics shares closed at 34.94 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.