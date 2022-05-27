Unique Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.65 crore, up 146.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unique Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.65 crore in March 2022 up 146.85% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022 down 47.73% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021.
Unique Organics shares closed at 37.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Unique Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.65
|24.72
|16.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.65
|24.72
|16.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.85
|3.53
|3.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.42
|15.09
|7.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|-0.59
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.42
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.12
|3.42
|6.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.07
|2.81
|-2.39
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.23
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.52
|3.04
|-2.37
|Interest
|0.24
|0.11
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.76
|2.94
|-2.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.76
|2.94
|-2.51
|Tax
|-0.97
|0.77
|-0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.79
|2.17
|-1.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.79
|2.17
|-1.89
|Equity Share Capital
|5.95
|5.95
|5.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.69
|3.64
|-3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.69
|3.64
|-3.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.69
|3.64
|-3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.69
|3.64
|-3.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited