Unique Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.65 crore, up 146.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.65 crore in March 2022 up 146.85% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2022 down 47.73% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021.

Unique Organics shares closed at 37.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)