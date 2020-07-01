Unique Organics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore, down 32.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unique Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore in March 2020 down 32.46% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 up 83.96% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 98.62% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019.
Unique Organics shares closed at 5.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.48% returns over the last 12 months.
|Unique Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.66
|10.46
|8.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.66
|10.46
|8.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.97
|3.95
|1.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.38
|4.70
|4.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.47
|0.30
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.29
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|1.00
|2.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.19
|-1.51
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.24
|-1.50
|Interest
|0.12
|0.13
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.12
|-1.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|0.12
|-1.67
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.09
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.09
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|5.95
|5.95
|5.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.14
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.14
|-1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.14
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.14
|-1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am