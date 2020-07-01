Unique Organics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore, down 32.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.66 crore in March 2020 down 32.46% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 up 83.96% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 98.62% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019.

Unique Organics shares closed at 5.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.48% returns over the last 12 months.