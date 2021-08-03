Unique Organics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, up 14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in June 2021 up 14% from Rs. 15.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 down 58.69% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2021 down 52.98% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2020.

Unique Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2020.

Unique Organics shares closed at 13.90 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)