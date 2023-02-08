Unique Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore, up 110.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore in December 2022 up 110.27% from Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 58.54% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 52.92% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.