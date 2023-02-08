English
    Unique Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore, up 110.27% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unique Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore in December 2022 up 110.27% from Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 58.54% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 52.92% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.

    Unique Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.9730.8624.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.9730.8624.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.200.933.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.7525.6015.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.48-1.33-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.360.42
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.234.823.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.870.432.81
    Other Income0.541.240.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.411.673.04
    Interest0.160.180.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.241.492.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.241.492.94
    Tax0.350.430.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.901.062.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.901.062.17
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.793.64
    Diluted EPS1.511.793.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.511.793.64
    Diluted EPS1.511.793.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited