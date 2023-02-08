Unique Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore, up 110.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore in December 2022 up 110.27% from Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 58.54% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 down 52.92% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.

Unique Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in December 2021.

Unique Organics shares closed at 40.95 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.00% returns over the last 6 months and 134.00% over the last 12 months.