Unique Organics Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore, up 104.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unique Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore in December 2019 up 104.13% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 down 68.08% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019 down 52.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018.

Unique Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2018.

Unique Organics shares closed at 3.85 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -33.62% returns over the last 6 months