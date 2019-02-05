Unique Organics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore, down 53.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.12 crore in December 2018 down 53.19% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 up 164.34% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 up 63.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Unique Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Unique Organics shares closed at 10.49 on January 28, 2019 (BSE)