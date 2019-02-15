Uniply Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.57 crore in December 2018 up 9.82% from Rs. 102.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2018 up 56.89% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.21 crore in December 2018 up 49.19% from Rs. 20.25 crore in December 2017.

Uniply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.55 in December 2017.

Uniply Ind shares closed at 48.55 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.81% returns over the last 6 months and -46.27% over the last 12 months.