Uniply Decor Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.67 crore, down 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.67 crore in March 2019 down 5.77% from Rs. 42.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019 down 58.69% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2019 down 10.63% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2018.

Uniply Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2018.

Uniply Decor shares closed at 18.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.86% returns over the last 6 months and -63.40% over the last 12 months.