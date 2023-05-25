Uniparts India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216.02 crore, down 4.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.02 crore in March 2023 down 4.28% from Rs. 225.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.36 crore in March 2023 up 13.19% from Rs. 48.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.13 crore in March 2023 up 15.62% from Rs. 59.79 crore in March 2022.

Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.83 in March 2022.

Uniparts India shares closed at 578.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE)