    Uniparts India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216.02 crore, down 4.28% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniparts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 216.02 crore in March 2023 down 4.28% from Rs. 225.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.36 crore in March 2023 up 13.19% from Rs. 48.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.13 crore in March 2023 up 15.62% from Rs. 59.79 crore in March 2022.

    Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.83 in March 2022.

    Uniparts India shares closed at 578.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE)

    Uniparts India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations216.02235.72225.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations216.02235.72225.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.0489.4788.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.9510.536.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.1633.5133.21
    Depreciation6.556.626.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.3854.3463.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.9341.2428.12
    Other Income30.650.8125.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.5842.0553.49
    Interest0.500.910.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.0841.1452.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.0841.1452.67
    Tax7.7211.114.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.3630.0348.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.3630.0348.02
    Equity Share Capital44.6244.6244.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.306.7710.83
    Diluted EPS12.046.6510.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.306.7710.83
    Diluted EPS12.046.6510.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm