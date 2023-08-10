English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uniparts India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.69 crore, down 21.41% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniparts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.69 crore in June 2023 down 21.41% from Rs. 227.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.45 crore in June 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 38.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.42 crore in June 2023 up 14.89% from Rs. 53.46 crore in June 2022.

    Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.69 in June 2022.

    Uniparts India shares closed at 661.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.68% returns over the last 6 months

    Uniparts India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.69216.02227.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.69216.02227.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.2379.04107.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.5412.95-13.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.9732.1633.09
    Depreciation6.606.556.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.4653.3863.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9731.9330.24
    Other Income27.8530.6516.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.8262.5847.06
    Interest0.270.500.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.5562.0846.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.5562.0846.30
    Tax7.107.727.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.4554.3638.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.4554.3638.76
    Equity Share Capital44.6244.6244.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6812.308.69
    Diluted EPS10.5112.04--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6812.308.69
    Diluted EPS10.5112.04--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Uniparts India
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!