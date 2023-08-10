Uniparts India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.69 crore, down 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.69 crore in June 2023 down 21.41% from Rs. 227.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.45 crore in June 2023 up 22.41% from Rs. 38.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.42 crore in June 2023 up 14.89% from Rs. 53.46 crore in June 2022.

Uniparts India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.69 in June 2022.

Uniparts India shares closed at 661.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.68% returns over the last 6 months