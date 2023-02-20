Uniparts India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore in December 2022 down 3.26% from Rs. 243.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 up 7.04% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.67 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 44.46 crore in December 2021.