Uniparts India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uniparts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 235.72 crore in December 2022 down 3.26% from Rs. 243.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 up 7.04% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.67 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 44.46 crore in December 2021.

Uniparts India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 235.72 250.11
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 235.72 250.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.47 111.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.53 -4.43
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 33.51 32.49
Depreciation 6.62 6.49
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 54.34 67.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.24 36.52
Other Income 0.81 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.05 36.58
Interest 0.91 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.14 35.56
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.14 35.56
Tax 11.11 9.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.03 26.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.03 26.38
Equity Share Capital 44.62 44.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.77 6.02
Diluted EPS 6.65 6.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.77 6.02
Diluted EPS 6.65 6.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited